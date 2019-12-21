Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Not playing Saturday
Matthews (thigh) was ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Knicks, Ted Davis of the Bucks Radio Network reports.
Matthews was considered doubtful for Friday's contest, so it's no real surprise he won't be suiting up. George Hill or Sterling Brown could make their way into the starting five in his absence.
