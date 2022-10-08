Matthews (ankle) remains sidelined for Saturday's preseason clash with the Hawks, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews has been bothered by an ankle issue early in the preseason and will continue to rest up as a result. The veteran still has a couple more chances to get in on preseason action next week before the regular season fires up Oct. 20 versus the 76ers.
