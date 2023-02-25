Matthews (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Suns.
Matthews will miss a second straight game due to a right calf strain. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, but his next chance to do so will arrive Tuesday in Brooklyn.
