Matthews has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Hawks due to right hamstring soreness, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Matthews is the second guard to go down for the Bucks in this game, as Grayson Allen was ruled out earlier with an ankle injury. With both Allen and Matthews out, George Hill and Jevon Carter should see additional minutes.
