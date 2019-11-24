Matthews ended with 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 104-90 victory over the Pistons.

Matthews scored 13 points in the victory but added just three assists. The lack of supporting stats has been a constant theme for Matthews and basically means he is a non-factor in anything but a deeper format. Donte DiVincenzo has been outplaying Matthews and there is a real possibility that he takes Matthews' starting spot when Khris Middleton (quadriceps) returns.