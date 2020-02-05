Matthews scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-108 win over the Pelicans.

The 33-year-old re-discovered his old form from the outside, at least for one night, posting his highest scoring total since Dec. 22 and draining his most three-pointers since Nov. 25. Matthews' low usage in an offense dominated by Giannis and Khris Middleton makes him an erratic fantasy asset -- he'd scored a total of 22 points in his prior four games combined -- but when he heats up, he's still capable of making an impact.