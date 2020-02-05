Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Pops for 17
Matthews scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-108 win over the Pelicans.
The 33-year-old re-discovered his old form from the outside, at least for one night, posting his highest scoring total since Dec. 22 and draining his most three-pointers since Nov. 25. Matthews' low usage in an offense dominated by Giannis and Khris Middleton makes him an erratic fantasy asset -- he'd scored a total of 22 points in his prior four games combined -- but when he heats up, he's still capable of making an impact.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...