Matthews (calf) is probable for Monday's game against the Kings.

Matthews has missed the last nine games with a strained right calf but will likely be able to return to action for the first half of a back-to-back set Monday. He's averaged 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game over his last 11 appearances, but it's possible he faces a minutes restriction if he's cleared to play against Sacramento.