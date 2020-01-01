Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable Wednesday
Matthews (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves.
Matthews is at risk to miss a second straight game due to a right thigh bruise. If he ends up sidelined again, Sterling Brown, Kyle Korver and Donte DiVincenzo could all see extra minutes.
