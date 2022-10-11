Matthews (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Matthews has yet to play in the preseason due to his ankle injury. The Bucks will have one more preseason game Wednesday against the Nets before the regular season starts. If Matthews does not play Wednesday, his status for the regular season opener on Oct. 20 will be in question.
