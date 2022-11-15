Matthews (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday and has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Matthews left Monday's game due to right hamstring soreness and will be sidelined for at least one additional game. The Bucks are dealing with numerous injuries in their backcourt, and it's currently unclear who'll be available against Cleveland.
More News
-
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Out with hamstring injury•
-
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Barely sees action in win•
-
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Hits game-winner Thursday•
-
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Set to play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Returns to practice•
-
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Status in question for opener•