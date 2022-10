Matthews (ankle) participated in 5-on-5 drills in Monday's practice, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Matthews was held out of all preseason action due to the ongoing ankle injury, but returned to practice Monday. This is a very encouraging sign for the veterans' regular season status, as the Bucks take on the 76ers on Thursday. When healthy, Matthews will vie for depth minutes on the wing behind the likes of Khris Middleton, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton.