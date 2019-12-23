Matthews chipped in 19 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two steals, one rebound, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 win over the Pacers.

Matthews returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a bruised thigh and matched his season high in scoring. He has been a solid addition for Milwaukee thanks to his ability to defend several positions and make shots from beyond the arc, but the 33-year-old veteran is only a viable option in deeper leagues.