Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Scores eight in victory
Matthews posted eight points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, a rebound and a steal in Wednesday's 127-103 win over the Pistons.
The 33-year-old began the game sluggishly by missing his first three shots, all from behind the arc. Matthews instead opted to score close to the basket, which he would succeed in doing by converting all his other field-goal attempts in the paint. The veteran guard is averaging less than 10 points (8.3) in his first season in Milwaukee, but that can be forgiven considering he's playing alongside All-Star forward Khris Middleton and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
