Matthews logged 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 124-115 win over the Hornets.

Matthews dropped in three triples en route to a season-high 11 points Tuesday. While this was a nice little bonus for anyone who happened to stream him in on such a low-volume night, it really highlights that he is a spent force at this point. Prior to this game, he had failed to score more than eight points all season. Outside of some deep league streaming, he should remain a permanent fixture on waiver wires everywhere.