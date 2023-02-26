Matthews (calf) will miss at least the Bucks' next two games, Sunday versus the Suns and Tuesday in Brooklyn, Justin Garcia of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports.

Matthews was sidelined for Milwaukee's first game following the All-Star break due to a right calf strain and was previously ruled out for Sunday, but he's now been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup as well. At this point, it appears like the veteran guard will be out indefinitely, but until the Bucks release an official timetable, we'll continue to update his status game-by-game. Following the matchup in Brooklyn, the Bucks return home to face Orlando on Wednesday, which is currently Matthews' next chance to suit up.