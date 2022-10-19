Matthews said Wednesday that he is good to go for Thursday's season opener against the 76ers, Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Matthews returned to practice and seems to have recovered from his ankle injury that kept him out during the preseason. His return is a huge boost for Milwaukee as Khris Middleton (wrist) and Pat Connaughton (calf) are still out. Matthews will likely compete with Jordan Nwora for the starting small forward spot or be one of the team's first players off the bench Thursday.