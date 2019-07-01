Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Set to sign with Milwaukee
Matthews and the Bucks have agreed to terms on a contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Matthews is coming off of an up-and-down year split between three franchises, but he'll enter a much more stable environment in Milwaukee, where he'll help fill the void left by Malcolm Brogdon's departure. There's a chance Matthews could start, but he'll likely settle into a slightly reduced role after averaging 30-plus minutes per game in every season since 2010, but he could still be a source of three-pointers. The Madison, Wis. native and Marquette product has averaged 6.6 three-point attempts per game over the last five seasons.
