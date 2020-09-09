Matthews finished with 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two blocks, two steals, one board and one assist in 29 minutes of a 103-94 loss to Miami on Tuesday.

Matthews was active early, helping his team grab a 28-19 first quarter lead. But Matthews faded along with the rest of the Bucks in the second quarter, and the deficit proved too much to overcome. Matthews first season back in his home state proved to be a unique one, as the NBA season faced a mid-season postponement followed by a restart. But the Bucks never could recapture their flow in Orlando, leading to an early exit.