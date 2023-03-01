Matthews (calf) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Magic.
Matthews is set to miss his fourth straight game Wednesday due to a right calf strain. The veteran guard will have two days off to recover before Saturday's matchup with the 76ers.
More News
-
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Out multiple games•
-
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Out again Sunday•
-
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Won't play against Miami•
-
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Minimal results in OT win•
-
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Scores season-high 11 points•
-
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Fails to score despite garbage time•