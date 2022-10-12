Matthews (ankle) remains out for Wednesday's preseason finale against the Nets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Matthews wasn't able to play at all during the preseason due to an ankle injury, which suggests he may have to miss a few games to start the year. Khris Middleton (wrist) and Pat Connaughton (calf) are also question marks for the season opener, so the Bucks could have some serious depth concerns to open the campaign.