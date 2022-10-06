Matthews (ankle) is out for Thursday's preseason game against Atlanta, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Matthews tweaked his ankle during practice last week and will miss a second consecutive game to begin the preseason. His next chance to suit up during the preseason will be Saturday against the Hawks.
