Matthews will decline his player option for the 2020-21 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The decision will set Matthews up to be an unrestricted free agent, and as a cost-efficient, veteran wing, he'll likely have several suitors. Matthews appeared in 67 games for the Bucks last season, averaging a career-low 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals. He shot just 39.6 percent from the field but did convert better than 36 percent of his three-point attempts.