Bucks' Wesley Matthews: To return Saturday
Matthews (thigh) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Matthews has missed the last two matchups because of a right thigh bruise, but he'll be back in action Saturday. He figures to return to his starting role for Milwaukee.
