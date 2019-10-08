Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Typical kind of night for veteran
Matthews tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 122-112 victory over the Bulls.
Matthews played 21 minutes as the starting two-guard, scoring 10 points including just one triple. Matthews is basically going to slide into the spot left by the departure of Malcolm Brogdon. He struggled to have value outside of deeper formats last season and it is unlikely things get any better for him moving forward. He will undoubtedly have games where he lights up for multiple three-pointers but they will be few and far between.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.