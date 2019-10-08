Matthews tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 122-112 victory over the Bulls.

Matthews played 21 minutes as the starting two-guard, scoring 10 points including just one triple. Matthews is basically going to slide into the spot left by the departure of Malcolm Brogdon. He struggled to have value outside of deeper formats last season and it is unlikely things get any better for him moving forward. He will undoubtedly have games where he lights up for multiple three-pointers but they will be few and far between.