Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Unable to score in blowout
Matthews had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 112-86 victory over the Hawks.
Matthews was a disaster Friday, failing to score despite the game being a blowout. He is just not that good at this point and his days as a starter could be numbered. Donte DiVincenzo would be the obvious candidate to move into the starting lineup based on what he has been doing as a fill-in for Eric Bledsoe (leg). Matthews' days of being a fantasy asset are well and truly behind him and there is no reason to think that changes moving forward.
