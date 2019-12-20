Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Unlikely to play Saturday
Matthews is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a right thigh contusion.
Matthews logged 31 minutes and scored 13 points Thursday night against the Lakers, but he came away with a thigh injury. Expect the Bucks to give him Saturday to rest, likely opening the door for Sterling Brown or Donte DiVincenzo to start at shooting guard.
