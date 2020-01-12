Matthews finished with just three points, three rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 122-101 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Matthews continues to start for the Bucks despite struggling with his productivity. Over the past two weeks, Matthews is outside the top-300 in nine-category leagues. The Bucks are winning games comfortably and as long as that is the case, Matthews appears likely to remain in the starting lineup. Opportunity is obviously not everything in this case and Matthews can be passed over in most formats.