Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Unproductive in victory
Matthews finished with just three points, three rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 122-101 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Matthews continues to start for the Bucks despite struggling with his productivity. Over the past two weeks, Matthews is outside the top-300 in nine-category leagues. The Bucks are winning games comfortably and as long as that is the case, Matthews appears likely to remain in the starting lineup. Opportunity is obviously not everything in this case and Matthews can be passed over in most formats.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.