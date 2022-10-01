Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Matthews (ankle) is out for Friday's preseason opener versus the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Matthews tweaked his ankle earlier this week during practice. There is no indication that this injury should keep Matthews out during the regular season, and is likely just precaution for the preseason.
