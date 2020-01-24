Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Friday
Matthews (illness) is available to play Friday against the Hornets.
The veteran wing was listed as probable due to the illness, so it's no surprise to see he'll be suiting up Friday in Paris. Matthews should take up his usual place in the starting lineup and is averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.8 minutes over the last five games.
