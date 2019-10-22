Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Will start at shooting guard
Coach Mike Budenholzer said Tuesday that Matthews will start at shooting guard in Thursday's opener against the Rockets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This confirms preseason expectations, as Matthews will officially fill the void left in the starting lineup by the departure of Malcolm Brogdon. However, it is expected to be a committee approach, as Pat Connaughton and Kyle Korver are both expected to play a role in the Bucks' backcourt rotation in the early goings.
