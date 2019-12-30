Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Won't play Monday
Matthews won't play Monday against Chicago due to a right thigh contusion.
Matthews has been lingering with a thigh injury over the past couple of weeks, ultimately missing the Dec. 21 contest against New York. With the veteran guard out Monday, the Bucks could elect to start Sterling Brown at the shooting-guard position or continue with Donte DiVencenzo, who has started the past eight games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...