Matthews is out for Game 2 versus the Heat on Wednesday due to a right calf strain.

Matthews missed 10 games in late Feb. and early March due to the same injury, so it's possible he re-aggravated it. The veteran forward played 18 minutes in Game 1, so his absence should result in increased playing time for Joe Ingles, Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder. Matthews' next chance to suit up is Saturday's Game 3 when the Bucks head to Miami.