Munford is with the Bucks in New York City in advance of Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Munford is on a two-way contract, and he met the Bucks in New York to provide depth after the team sent Matthew Dellavedova home with an ankle injury. Munford, who has appeared in two games for the Bucks this season, could have a small role off the bench in the short term, but he can be safely ignored in virtually all fantasy leagues.