Bucks' Xavier Munford: Joins Bucks in NYC
Munford is with the Bucks in New York City in advance of Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Munford is on a two-way contract, and he met the Bucks in New York to provide depth after the team sent Matthew Dellavedova home with an ankle injury. Munford, who has appeared in two games for the Bucks this season, could have a small role off the bench in the short term, but he can be safely ignored in virtually all fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.