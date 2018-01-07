Munford will sign a two-way NBA contract with Milwaukee, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Munford has averaged 24.0 points per game for the Bucks' G-league affiliate, and is set to sign a two-way deal after being waived by Milwaukee in mid-October. If called up to the Bucks, he'll likely provide depth off the bench, especially after the team is expected to waive Andrew Liggins before his contract expires Sunday.