Munford was traded from the Greensboro Swarm to the Wisconsin Herd on Saturday, Chris Reichert of 2 Ways and 10 Days reports.

Munford was waived by the Bucks just several days prior, so the move is somewhat curious. Regardless, he'll seemingly play for the Herd during the upcoming season.

