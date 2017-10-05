Bucks' Xavier Munford: Will sign with Bucks
Munford will sign a contract with the Bucks on Thursday, international reporter David Pick reports.
Munford's last regular season action in the NBA came during the 2015-16 season with the Grizzlies, where he played just 14 games. Most recently, he spent last season with Greensboro of the G-League, playing in 30 games and averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 blocks across 37.2 minutes. Munford will need a strong showing in the preseason to make the Bucks' final roster, though he'll have an uphill battle to do so.
