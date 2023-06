Boeheim became an unrestricted free agent Thursday after the Pistons declined to extend him a qualifying offer for the 2023-24 season, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Detroit opened up one of their three two-way spots by allowing Boeheim to explore free agency. As an undrafted rookie out of Syracuse last season, Boeheim appeared in just 10 games at the NBA level and averaged 1.6 points in 9.0 minutes per contest.