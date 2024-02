The Pistons signed Boeheim to a two-year, two-way deal Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Boeheim is averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.7 minutes across 20 appearances for the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, this season. Boeheim has also displayed proficient outside shooting, converting 43.8 percent of his 7.7 three-point attempts per contest.