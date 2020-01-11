Mokoka (eye) posted nine points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Friday's G League loss to College Park.

Mokoka was a starter in his return to the lineup. He spent time with the big club recently, but it's better for the 21-year-old to continue his development in the G League with consistent minutes. He's averaging 9.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.