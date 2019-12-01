Bulls' Adam Mokoka: Big rebounding effort
Mokoka registered nine points (3-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists in Friday's G League win over Maine.
Mokoka started the contest and logged 35 minutes, finishing second on the team in rebounds. The 21-year-old guard was automatic from beyond the arc but missed all four field goals from within.
More News
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...