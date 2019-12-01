Play

Mokoka registered nine points (3-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists in Friday's G League win over Maine.

Mokoka started the contest and logged 35 minutes, finishing second on the team in rebounds. The 21-year-old guard was automatic from beyond the arc but missed all four field goals from within.

