Bulls' Adam Mokoka: Drops 17 points
Mokoka posted 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's G League win over College Park.
Mokoka started the contest and played 31 minutes. The undrafted rookie out of France was efficient in this outing, but that's something he's struggled with this year, connecting on 35.3 percent of field goals and 32.7 percent of shots from beyond the arc.
