Bulls' Adam Mokoka: Leads team in win
Mokoka posted 26 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes in Thursday's G League win over Erie.
Mokoka came back from his NBA stint and led the team in scoring and minutes. The 21-year-old was very efficient compared to the rest of the year, as he's knocked down 37.7 percent of field goals this season and averaged 10.1 points per game.
