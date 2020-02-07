Mokoka poured in 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) in just five minutes during Chicago's 125-119 loss to the Pelicans.

The two-way player making his second appearance of the week and fourth of the year stole the show in Chicago, briefly giving the Bulls a chance to mount a comeback. Mokoka was perfect from the field and has likely already shown enough upside to be included in the Bulls youth movement at times down the stretch. It may be a flyer worth taking given the dearth of second-unit contributors in Chicago.