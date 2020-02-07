Bulls' Adam Mokoka: Mokoka Magic
Mokoka poured in 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) in just five minutes during Chicago's 125-119 loss to the Pelicans.
The two-way player making his second appearance of the week and fourth of the year stole the show in Chicago, briefly giving the Bulls a chance to mount a comeback. Mokoka was perfect from the field and has likely already shown enough upside to be included in the Bulls youth movement at times down the stretch. It may be a flyer worth taking given the dearth of second-unit contributors in Chicago.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...