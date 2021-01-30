site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Adam Mokoka: Off injury report
Mokoka (concussion) is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Mokoka isn't a regular part of the Bulls' rotation, so his availability shouldn't shake things up.
