Bulls' Adam Mokoka: Probable Wednesday
Mokoka (eye) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Mokoka was also considered probable for Monday's contest, but he never ended up taking the court. The 21-year-old has appeared in only two games for the Bulls this season, so he's unlikely to significantly factor into the rotation, regardless of his availability.
