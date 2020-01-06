Bulls' Adam Mokoka: Questionable with eye injury
Mokoka is dealing with swelling in his right eyelid and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
The two-way player has made two appearances for Chicago this season, with both coming in the Bulls' last games of 2019. Even if he gains clearance for Monday, Mokoka will likely find himself outside of coach Jim Boylen's rotation.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...