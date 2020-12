Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Mokoka (undisclosed) returned to practice Sunday as a full participant, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mokoka missed the preseason for undisclosed reasons, but he made his return to the team just a few days ahead of the start of the regular season. Playing on a two-way deal for the second year in a row, the 22-year-old Mokoka projects to see most of his playing time at the G League level in 2020-21.