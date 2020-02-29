Bulls' Adam Mokoka: Returns to G League
Mokoka posted 10 points (4-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes in Friday's G League win over Greensboro.
Mokoka played three games with the big club and averaged 18 minutes and 1.7 points per contest. The 21-year-old is back in the G League, though, and he struggled as a shooter at just 22.3 percent.
