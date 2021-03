Mokoka generated 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 26 minutes in Tuesday's 102-88 win over Agua Caliente.

Mokoka joined the starting five Tuesday after getting held scoreless off the bench during his debut with Austin. Through his first two G League appearances this year, Mokoka is averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 18.6 minutes per game.