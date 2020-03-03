Mokoka played 19 minutes off the bench in Monday's 109-107 win over the Mavericks, finishing with four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one steal.

Mokoka's numbers weren't anything special, but coach Jim Boylen gushed about him after the game to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, praising the rookie for his late-game defense on All-Star Luka Doncic. With at least 15 minutes in each of the Bulls' last five games, Mokoka looks to be locked into a rotation role at this time, but his playing time could drop off as the Bulls get healthier. Otto Porter (foot) returned from a long layoff Monday and Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) could be back Wednesday against the Timberwolves, though Zach LaVine (quadriceps) and Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) both look at least a week away from playing, while Kris Dunn (knee) has been ruled out for the season.